Celebrities and musicians are coming together tonight to honor everyday people making the world a better place.

CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Kelly Ripa will co-host the 16th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, premiering live at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by more than a dozen celebrities, including supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell and actors Adam Scott of "Severance," Aubrey Plaza of "The White Lotus" and Tenoch Huerta of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who will serve as award presenters.

To learn more, like CNN Heroes on Facebook, follow @CNNHeroes on Twitter and the CNN Heroes Instagram account

Tags