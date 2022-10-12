Acting LA City Council president pitches expansion and 'major reform' after former leader's racist comments

Los Angeles City Council Acting President Mitch O'Farrell stressed the need for better representation on the council.

 Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A day after Los Angeles City Council's president resigned from her post for making racist remarks, the new acting president proposed several changes to help move the city forward.

During a loud and contentious council meeting Tuesday -- the first meeting since the scandal broke -- Acting President Mitch O'Farrell proposed "major reform of the city charter, city council and how we approach redistricting, representation -- the topics at the center of this crisis."

