Accuser sues former New York Gov. Cuomo for sexual harassment and discrimination

Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks before getting vaccinated at the mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on March 17, 2021 in New York City.

 Seth Wenig/Pool/Getty Images

One of the first women to accuse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment filed a federal lawsuit against him this week.

Charlotte Bennett, a one-time staffer for Cuomo, is suing him for sexual harassment and discrimination.

