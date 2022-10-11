Accused Waukesha Christmas parade killer questions victims while defending himself in trial

Darrell Brooks looks through files during the his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on October 10.

 Mike De Sisti/AP

Accused Christmas parade attack killer Darrell Brooks on Monday began to cross-examine some of the victims prosecutors say he rammed and ran over with his SUV as he drove through the crowd last November in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Victim Nicole White testified she sustained injuries to her spine and tailbone and suffered ligament damage to her right knee as the SUV hit her. Prosecutors say White was the first person to be struck by Brooks.