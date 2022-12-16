Frank James, the man authorities have said was behind the mass shooting inside a New York City subway that left dozens injured in April, now faces 10 counts of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system, according to a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury Friday.

In May, James had pleaded not guilty to one count of the charge and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

