Accidental Christmas Day shooting leaves 3-year-old hospitalized in North Carolina By Gregory Lemos, CNN Dec 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A child got ahold of a gun Saturday afternoon and accidentally shot itself. WLOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An accidental Christmas Day shooting has left a 3-year-old child hospitalized in Henderson, North Carolina, authorities said.A 911 call was placed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a child had accessed a firearm and accidentally shot himself or herself, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said.The child was airlifted to Mission Hospital and was undergoing medical treatment, spokesperson Johnny Duncan told CNN on Sunday. An investigation is underway.In 2020 in the US, more than 5,100 children younger than 18 were killed or injured in gun incidents, according to the Gun Violence Archive. 