The political arm of a voting rights group founded by Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on Friday that it would launch an investigation into whether it incorrectly paid consultants.

The announcement came in response to the publication of a Fox News report describing Fair Fight PAC's payments of consulting fees to three individuals who had personal connections to the group's director. There is no suggestion of legal wrongdoing.