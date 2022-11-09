Abortion rights were on the ballot in these states. Here's what voters decided

Abortion rights were on the ballot in Michigan, Vermont and California. In this image, abortion rights activists demonstrate in support of women's rights on July 16, in Santa Monica, California.

 Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images

Voters in four states moved to affirm abortion rights on Tuesday, CNN projects, following a months-long push from Democrats nationwide to act on the issue in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June.

Party lawmakers and organizers cast the midterm elections as a referendum on Republican efforts to limit women's choices, even as voters consistently expressed more concern about issues like the economy.

