An 88-year-old woman was killed by an alligator after she slipped into a pond while gardening at an adult living community, authorities in South Carolina told CNN and its affiliate WTOC.

Around 11:15 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to Sun City Hilton Head on reports of an alligator guarding a woman's body near the manmade lagoon on the property, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Maj. Angela Viens told CNN.

CNN's Forrest Brown contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.