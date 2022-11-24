A car speeding down a Chicago street in the wrong direction Wednesday slammed into several other vehicles at an intersection, killing its two occupants and injuring 16 people, including seven children, police said.

The vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was traveling "at a very high rate of speed" the wrong way northbound in a southbound lane in Chicago's South Side around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference.