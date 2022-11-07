A student at the University of Kentucky is facing several assault charges after hurling a racial slur repeatedly at Black students Sunday on campus, a university police report says.

Sophia Rosing, a 22-year-old student who is White, has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault without visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer, according to Kimberly Baird, the Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney.

CNN's Amanda Jackson, Isa Kaufman-Geballe and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.