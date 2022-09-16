A tropical storm warning has been issued for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches

Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west and will begin unleashing tropical storm winds (winds 39 mph or higher), rain and waves over the Leeward Islands by this evening, the National Hurricane Center said on September 16.

 CNN Weather

Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west and will begin unleashing tropical storm winds (winds 39 mph or higher), rain and waves over the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning.

The storm, packing winds of 50 mph with even higher gusts, was only about 135 miles east of Guadeloupe, late Friday morning.

