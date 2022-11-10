A Texas woman convicted of killing a pregnant woman and then taking her unborn baby, who also died, has been sentenced to death, court records show.

A Bowie County jury last month found Taylor Rene Parker guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Reagan Michelle Simmons and her baby, after about an hour of deliberations, the district attorney's office previously said. The same jury was then tasked with choosing her sentence, with the alternative to death being life in prison without parole.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

