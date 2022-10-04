Once a month, Pastor Dana Moore gets into his car and drives 300 miles across Texas to Livingston, where he walks into a state prison, takes off his belt and shoes and is ushered through a metal detector before stepping through metal gates that clang shut behind him.

Inside, Moore sits down on one side of a Plexiglas partition. On the other side is a member of his church: Texas death row inmate John Henry Ramirez, sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a man 29 times.

