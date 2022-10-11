An officer in Baytown, Texas, who fatally shot a woman with schizophrenia in 2019 was found not guilty of aggravated assault by a public servant on Tuesday, a court document shows.

Officer Juan Delacruz shot Pamela Shantay Turner, 45, after initially trying to arrest her because she had outstanding warrants, authorities have said. During a struggle between the two, Turner reached for Delacruz's Taser and used it on him, police said.

CNN's Toby Lyles and Amir Vera contributed to this report.