A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at multiple sites outside of Dayton Ohio, has been arrested, police said.

Stephen Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said at a press conference. Marlow is wanted in connection with the Friday shootings in Butler Township, a small town north of Dayton

CNN's Zenebou Sylla and Samantha Beech also contributed to this story

