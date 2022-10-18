A man arrested in California over the weekend in connection with a series of killings -- largely in the city of Stockton -- is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, is scheduled to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The district attorney is expected to speak to reporters about the charges after the arraignment.

CNN's Andy Rose, Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan contributed to this report.