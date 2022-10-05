A professor was shot and killed Wednesday on the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, authorities said, and a suspect has been arrested.

University police first received a call around 2 p.m. local time reporting that a 46-year-old former student had entered the John W. Harshbarger Building, University of Arizona Police Department Chief Paula Balafas said during a news conference.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.