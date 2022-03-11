A potential bomb cyclone is poised to pound the interior East with heavy snow and winds

A winter storm passing through the central US is expected to become a more powerful bomb cyclone, threatening parts of the east with heavy snow, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions Friday night into Saturday.
Elsewhere, severe thunderstorms are possible from the central Gulf Coast into Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and the Carolinas from Friday night into Saturday.
As for the blustery snow Friday night and Saturday: The storm is expected to strengthen into a bomb cyclone by Saturday and bring damaging winds and heavy snow, especially to parts of the interior Northeast. A bomb cyclone forms when a storm decreases in pressure by 24 millibars (a measurement of pressure) in under 24 hours.
About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in the Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys, with more than a foot in parts of the interior Northeast, like upstate New York and northern New England.
"Snow rates of greater than 1 inch per hour combined with gusty winds (late Friday into Saturday) ... will severely reduce visibility and make for difficult to hazardous driving conditions," the Weather Prediction Center said early Friday.
All of this comes as a cold front pushes east, dipping temperatures 30 degrees below average from Texas to Minnesota on Friday and single-digit wind chills across the Great Lakes and Northeast into the weekend.
More than 65 million people were under some sort of winter weather alert from the National Weather Service on Friday morning, stretching from New Mexico (where a few inches of snow was forecast) to Maine. Many advisories to the west were to expire late Friday morning into Friday evening.
Much of Colorado and Kansas on Thursday was inundated with heavy snow Thursday, with the greatest totals of 8 to 13 inches falling over western Kansas along Interstate 70. By Friday morning, the Kansas City area picked up at least 3 to 5 inches, and more than 8 inches had fallen in parts of central Missouri. Some schools in Kansas City announced they would close Thursday and Friday due to hazardous conditions.
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic
The worst of the storm is expected to hit the interior areas of the Northeast beginning late Friday through Saturday, according to forecasts. Those areas are likely to see snow totals exceed 12 inches which could lead to power outages.
The storm is expected to pass between the I-95 corridor and Cape Cod, then along or just off the Maine coast as a sub-970 millibars low, according to the National Weather Service in Boston. The low pressure of the storm is akin to the strength of a category 2 hurricane.
In Syracuse, up to 12 inches of snow could be seen Saturday, with the heaviest amounts falling between midnight Saturday through the afternoon, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford. And winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph, with temperatures in the 20s.
Portions of Vermont could also see up to 12 inches of snow on Saturday, and winds will also be strong at 40 mph, Shackelford said.
Snow in Pittsburgh could reach up to 8 inches, with the worst conditions happening between early Saturday through noon. And West Virginia could see up to 7 inches of snow.
South and Midwest
The storm will also bring snow and low temperatures in areas that typically don't see those conditions often.
Up to 3 inches of snow on Friday may fall in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Nashville, Tennessee, where cold temperatures may help black ice form on roads, Shackelford explained. And in Winslow, Arizona, the snow estimates are similar, but winds may gust up to 40 mph.
"Expect winter driving conditions on many area roads, including Hwy 87 from Winslow south to the rim, and SR 260 from Kohls Ranch east through the White Mtns," the NWS in Flagstaff tweeted early Friday.
Meanwhile, up to 5 inches of snow could fall in Lexington, Kentucky, while Louisville is expected to see up to 3 inches, Shackelford said. Rain and snow are expected in Huntsville, Alabama, where flash freezing is possible, and winds may gust up to 40 mph.
In the central US, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Oklahoma City could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow -- although some local areas in Little Rock may see higher totals. Ice is a threat in Oklahoma City yet Little Rock will likely see rain.
