Two World War II-era military planes collided in midair and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport during an airshow Saturday afternoon, killing all on board.

More than 40 fire rescue units responded to the scene after the two vintage planes -- a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra -- went down during the Wings Over Dallas airshow.

