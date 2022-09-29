African Americans have fought in every military conflict in US history, even as they were denied rights and benefits afforded to their White counterparts. A new monument now recognizes their contributions to the nation.

Community leaders in Buffalo, New York, gathered last week to unveil the African American Veterans Monument. The monument, billed as the first of its kind, pays tribute to Black veterans and active-duty service members across all branches of the military, according to the organization behind the project.

