Today's kids have the power and skills to change the world. But when it comes to topics like the climate crisis, reaching children in a way that sparks their interest — and empowers them to believe they can truly make a difference — can be tricky.

"Kids need to hear about climate change. But the greatest danger is that it just sounds so dreadful and people tune it out, and that's bad news," explained Anita Sanchez, author of the new book "MELTDOWN: Discover Earth's Irreplaceable Glaciers and Learn What You Can Do to Save Them," designed for young readers ages 8 to 12.