A mother of four traveled to Fort Myers, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday -- now her family is preparing to lay her to rest after she was identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian, her mother said.

Nishelle Harris-Miles from Dayton, Ohio, traveled with a group of friends and family to celebrate her and a friend's birthdays, her mother Michele Harris told CNN. She was staying at a vacation rental when Hurricane Ian hit Florida, according to her mother.

