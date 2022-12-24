A missing kidnapped baby was found in a stolen car's back seat hours after the suspect's arrest

Police officers in Indianapolis unexpectedly discovered baby Kason Thomass in the parking lot of a shopping mall where they had stopped to eat.

 IMPD/Twitter

Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.

A woman suspected of stealing the 2010 black Honda Accord had been taken into custody earlier that day, on December 22, but the vehicle was still missing. More urgently, baby Kason Thomass, who was in the car with his twin Kyair Thomass when it was stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, had yet to be found.

