A massive cross-country storm is producing damaging tornadoes in the South and punishing blizzard conditions in Colorado and the Plains that have resulted in shuttered interstates and snarled travel.

The storm system moving east across the nation -- currently lingering over the central US -- is fueling severe weather felt throughout the country, with at least five confirmed tornadoes in Texas and multiple others reported. The storms left a path of destruction across Oklahoma and the Dallas-Fort Worth area Tuesday, flattening homes and injuring at least seven people.

CNN's Amanda Jackson, Paradise Afshar, Joe Sutton and Dave Alsup contributed to this report.

Tags