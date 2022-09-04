Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: September 4, 2022 @ 9:49 am
An overnight shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, left seven people injured -- including several university students, officials said.
It happened around 12 a.m. ET in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department tweeted.
Of the seven people rushed to a nearby hospital, two had life-threatening injuries and five others had non-life-threatening wounds, police said.
Authorities did not release any information about a possible motive nor suspect.
Norfolk State University said some of the victims are students at the university, but did not specify how many.
"Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd," the university tweeted.
"NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services."
The US has suffered at least 456 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Both the non-profit and CNN define mass shootings as incidents in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
CNN's Holly Yan contributed to this report.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents.
