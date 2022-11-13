A manhunt is underway for a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others late Sunday at the school's main campus in Charlottesville, where students and others remain on lockdown, police and the university's president said.

Police teams on the ground and by helicopter Monday morning are searching for ex-football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., who is believed to be armed and dangerous, university president Jim Ryan and police said Monday. Darnell is described as wearing a burgundy jacket with blue jeans and red shoes, and may be driving a black SUV with license plate TWX3580, police said.

Tags