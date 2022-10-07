Investigators in the kidnapping and deaths of four California family members, including their baby, revealed new details Thursday about the man suspected of abducting them at gunpoint from their business and then allegedly killing them.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, was arrested late Thursday on four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping, Merced County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Alexandra Britton told CNN Thursday evening.

