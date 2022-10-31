A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say

Tokens sit in the snow at a memorial for Abby Williams and Libby German on February 9 in Delphi, Indiana.

 Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier/USA Today Network

A man has been arrested in the 2017 killings of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, in Delphi, Indiana, authorities said Monday.

Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, was arrested on two counts of murder, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference.

CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.