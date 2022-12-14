A Los Angeles jury will meet for a 10th day Monday in the second sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie producer accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them.

The jury had already deliberated for about 37 total hours when they adjourned Wednesday. Jurors will return Monday morning due to prearranged jury plans on Thursday and Friday, said Los Angeles Superior Court spokesperson Justin Strout.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

