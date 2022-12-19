A Los Angeles jury is deliberating for a 10th day in Harvey Weinstein's 2nd sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein (left) is pictured here with his attorney Mark Werksman at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on October 2022.

 Etienne Laurent/Pool/Reuters/FILE

A Los Angeles jury resumed deliberations Monday in Harvey Weinstein's second sexual assault trial, meeting for a tenth day to decide on a verdict after weeks of testimony.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them, awaits a decision from behind bars.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

Tags