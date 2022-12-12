A Los Angeles jury will head into its eighth day of deliberations Tuesday in the second sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul accused of using his Hollywood influence to lure women into private meetings and assault them.

The jury has deliberated for a total of about 28 hours as of Monday, and ended the day with no verdict. They are set to return Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. ET).

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

Tags