A killer 'is still out there,' police warn after 4 college students found stabbed to death. 'Please stay vigilant'

Officers investigate Sunday at the scene of the quadruple homicide at a home near the University of Idaho.

 Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News/AP

With a killer still on the loose, residents of a small college community in Idaho are warned to stay on high alert as authorities try to figure out how four students wound up brutally stabbed to death in a home while two roommates were unharmed and a door left wide open.

"We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Wednesday.

