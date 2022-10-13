Jurors recommend life on initial counts for Parkland school shooter. Their recommendation is still being read

The jury has reached a decision in the death penalty trial of the Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, pictured here in court on October 12.

 CNN

[Breaking news update, published at 11:08 a.m. ET]

The jury in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz recommended a life sentence on the initial counts read in court Thursday, but with more counts to be addressed, it's still possible he could receive the death penalty.

CNN's Denise Royal, Carlos Suarez and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.

Tags