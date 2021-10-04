A hospital employee was killed by a coworker who fled and started a shootout with officers, Philadelphia police said By Joe Sutton and Alta Spells, CNN Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A 43-year-old certified nursing assistant was fatally shot at a Philadelphia hospital early Monday morning, and the suspect was a coworker of the shooting victim, police said. KYW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 43-year-old certified nursing assistant was fatally shot at a Philadelphia hospital early Monday morning, and the suspect was a coworker of the shooting victim, police said.Police were called to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight in response to a report of a shooter on the ninth floor, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.When officers responded, Outlaw said, they learned the certified nursing assistant (CNA) had been shot by another hospital employee, who left the hospital in a U-Haul van. About an hour later, someone near 40th Street and Parkside Avenue flagged down nearby police and said a man wearing scrubs was firing a weapon, Outlaw said.When additional officers arrived, the suspect began shooting at them, and all four officers fired back, the police commissioner said.Two officers were shot; one is in critical but stable condition, and the other is in stable condition, Outlaw said. The 55-year-old suspect was also shot and is in critical condition, the police chief said."We learned that he was wearing body armor and was carrying multiple weapons," she said. One weapon was believed to be an AR-15 style rifle, and another was a handgun, Outlaw said.The motive for the hospital shooting has not been determined.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Law Enforcement Policing And Police Forces Shootings Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Health And Medical Health Care Health Care Facilities Hospitals North America Northeastern United States Pennsylvania Philadelphia Society The Americas United States More News Pets 1-Pound Puppy Is An Absolute Terror — Until He Meets This Girl | The Dodo Little But Fierce 21 min ago 0 News This week in Washington is all about the debt ceiling By Lauren Fox, CNN 38 min ago 0 Business Electric vehicle hype is still driving car stocks By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business 1 hr ago 0 Business Amazon is starting Black Friday deals early. Like, now By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines 1-Pound Puppy Is An Absolute Terror — Until He Meets This Girl | The Dodo Little But Fierce This week in Washington is all about the debt ceiling Harry Styles reveals NSFW meaning of 'Watermelon Sugar' Electric vehicle hype is still driving car stocks {{title}}
