featuredurgent A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident in Georgia By Gregory Lemos and Jason Hanna, CNN Mar 30, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo of Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters DVIDs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A US soldier was killed early Wednesday in an incident involving two helicopters at an airfield at Georgia's Fort Stewart, the Army said.The incident, involving two UH-60 helicopters, happened at the post's Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m., the Army's 3rd Infantry Division said on Facebook. Details about the incident weren't available, and the soldier's name was not immediately released.The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division's 3rd Combat Brigade, the Army said. The airfield will be closed until further notice, the post reads.Fort Stewart trains and deploys active and reserve Army units and is home to the 3rd Infantry Division. It is about a 40-mile drive southwest of Savannah.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Armed Forces Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Georgia Military Military Casualties North America Society Southeastern United States The Americas United States Unrest, Conflicts And War War Casualties Aircraft Aviation And Aerospace Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Helicopters Soldier Fort Stewart Infantry Division Incident Army Unit Army Airfield More News News featuredurgent A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident in Georgia By Gregory Lemos and Jason Hanna, CNN 50 min ago 0 News Biden to urge Congress to provide more funding for pandemic response By Kate Sullivan, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Pets Pittie Puppies Born On Friday The 13th Prove The Day Isn’t So Unlucky | The Dodo Pittie Nation 2 hrs ago 0 Business US employers added 455,000 private-sector jobs in March, slightly above forecast By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Biden to urge Congress to provide more funding for pandemic response Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting baby number 7 Pittie Puppies Born On Friday The 13th Prove The Day Isn’t So Unlucky | The Dodo Pittie Nation Academy 'outraged' by Will Smith's behavior, says decision could take weeks {{title}} Latest A Fort Stewart soldier was killed in a helicopter incident in Georgia Biden to urge Congress to provide more funding for pandemic response Gwinnett County police searching for suspect after man found shot to death outside of Lilburn area strip mall US employers added 455,000 private-sector jobs in March, slightly above forecast e.l.f Cosmetics and Dunkin' launch a makeup collection » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools employees would get salary step, cost-of-living raises in proposed FY2023 budgetMacy's Backstage to open as a store within a store at Macy's location at Mall of GeorgiaExplore Gwinnett installing license plate-reading cameras at all Gwinnett County hotelsMan shot at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police sayConyers man identified as gunman who caused SWAT situation that shut down Interstate 85Peachtree Ridge names four head coaches, including three Gwinnett gradsSuwanee continues to move ahead with downtown expansion projectsWill Smith and Chris Rock have a history that predates the Oscars slapAcademy 'condemns' actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts 'formal review' of slapping incidentHartsfield-Jackson International Airport to replace X-ray machines for security screening CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 27, 2022ON THE MARKET: The pool at this Suwanee estate is stunning; and the bar and wine cellar aren't too shabby eitherPHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, GeorgiaPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 28PHOTOS: Greek life premieres at Georgia Gwinnett CollegeON THE MARKET: This Johns Creek home boasts a stellar pool — and the indoor basketball court is also pretty coolGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 25-27IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 21-2710 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 27PHOTOS: Happy 90th! Providence Christian Academy celebrates Lamar Lussi's birthday CommentedOPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools names three new principals (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1)America added 678,000 jobs in February, smashing forecasts (1) Featured Businesses City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 +1(770)448-2122 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. It's annoying but I get by without any medication. No. I've never had any issues with seasonal allergies. Yes. I have to take medication when it gets real bad. No. I don't suffer from seasonal allergies but I suffer from other types of allergies. Yes. I wouldn't call them seasonal since I take medication/shots all year long. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.