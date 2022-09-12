A federal judge on Friday blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law that would have restricted citizens and journalists from filming police in certain circumstances.

The law, signed by Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in July, made it a crime to video record within eight feet of law enforcement activity after a warning is given from an officer.

