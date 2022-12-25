It was days before Christmas when the blizzard slammed Buffalo, New York, with the fierce winds, heavy snow and dangerous cold it already had inflicted across much of the United States.

That's when the power blinked out in nearby Williamsville, leaving Demetrice and Danielle and their four children -- Aayden, 8, Aubree, 4, Jordynn, 2, and 9-month-old Judah -- in the quickly worsening chill.

