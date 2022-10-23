A couple wanted in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week were found dead after leading police on a 35-mile car chase and escaping into the Arizona desert Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Hunter McGuire, 26, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found by a Lake Havasu City Police Department SWAT team lying beside each other, each with a single gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office said in a statement.