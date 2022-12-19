New York City unveiled the "Gate of the Exonerated" in Central Park Monday to honor the group of Black and Hispanic teens known as the "Central Park Five" who were wrongfully convicted of beating and raping a White female jogger in the park more than 30 years ago.

Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson and Yusef Salaam -- individuals from the group, also known as the "Exonerated Five" -- each served several years in prison before being exonerated in 2002.