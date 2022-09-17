A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.

Jerome Staley, who was vice president of operations for the East region, claims in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that he earned nearly $40,000 less per year than his counterparts. All other vice presidents with the company are White, the lawsuit alleges.

