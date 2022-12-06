A Nevada fire department that closed one of its stations for an "undetermined amount of time" because of a bat infestation is now preparing to hand that station back over to the state and move to a new building.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said in August that Fire Station 30, which dates back to the 1950s, was a "health and safety risk for crews." Bats were seen flying around the station's living quarters and dead bats were found in the apparatus bay, the district said at the time. The district had also tried to address bat problems in 2015, only for the bats to return.

CNN's Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

