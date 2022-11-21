A bartender who found a place to shine. A non-profit worker with a 'huge heart.' These are the victims of the Colorado club shooting

Daniel Aston "had so much more life to give to us, and to all his friends and to himself," his mom told a newspaper.

 Jess Dawn/Facebook

As Colorado Springs residents and leaders wrap their arms around the 17 people injured and others traumatized in the Club Q shooting, loved ones are remembering five patrons who did not survive the attack on the beloved LGBTQ nightclub.

The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the five victims as:

CNN's Don Lemon and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.

Tags