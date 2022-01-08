A 6-year-old was found dead in Indiana after going missing for 4 days By Michelle Watson and Alaa Elassar, CNN Jan 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 6-year-old boy who was last seen on January 4 was found dead near an abandoned house in Gary, Indiana, early Saturday morning.Three relatives "believed to be responsible" for Damari Perry's death are in custody, North Chicago Police said in a news release.Damari was last seen on January 4 in Skokie, Illinois, where he traveled with his 16-year-old sister, police said in an earlier release.Police issued an alert for an "endangered missing child," encouraging anyone who had seen him to call with tips, after he was reported missing on January 5. The department is working with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office on any pending charges, North Chicago Police Chief Lazaro Perez told CNN in a phone call."An autopsy will be conducted in the near future," the release added. The investigation to find Damari Perry was led by the FBI and detectives from the North Chicago police department.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Indiana Midwestern United States North America Society The Americas United States Cable News Network North Chicago News Release Law Telecommunications Social Services Company Damari Perry Lazaro Perez Fbi Investigation 