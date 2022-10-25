Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 4:01 pm
The US Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Seven Trees, near San Jose, California.
Preliminary information from the USGS says the quake was 6.9 kilometers (4.2 miles) deep and hit around 11:42 a.m. PT Tuesday.
"Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region. We are continuing to monitor this region," the California Geological Survey tweeted.
Earthquakes are measured using seismographs, which monitor the seismic waves that travel through the Earth after an earthquake strikes. Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 in magnitude are often felt, but only cause minor damage, according to Michigan Tech's UPSeis website.
This is a developing story.
CNN's Emily Smith contributed to this report.
