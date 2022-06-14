He was captured Monday in Springfield, Missouri -- about 60 miles northeast of Barry County, according to the US Marshal's Service and the Barry County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said Crawford escaped with two other inmates: Christopher Allen Blevins, who faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a lawful stop; and Lance Justin Stephens, who faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
Two of the inmates were in the same jail pod while the third was in an adjacent pod, Barry County Sheriff's Office detective Doug Henry said.
He said the trio cut holes in the ceiling and climbed through, fleeing the building through a maintenance door.
Henry said the building is old and the ceilings are made of plaster, which could have made the trio's escape easier.
Five days after the escape, Blevins was captured near Casper, Wyoming -- more than 800 miles away from the jail, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said.
The third inmate, Lance Justin Stephens, is still on the run.
"If you know anything about where Stephens is, call 911 or the Barry County dispatch at 417-847-4911," the US Marshals Service tweeted.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.