A 16-year-old Georgia student who was shot in the head while waiting for a school bus has died By Gregory Lemos, CNN Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 16-year-old student who was shot in the head Tuesday while waiting for the school bus in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County, Georgia, has died, police said Thursday.A charge of malice murder has been added to the list of charges being brought against a 17-year-old suspect in the case, said Lawrenceville Police Department Lt. J. O. Parker.The suspect had previously been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Officers were dispatched to the Saddle Shoals neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday "in reference to someone who heard a gunshot and then saw kid lying in the street," Parker said.Detectives were able to locate the suspect in the same neighborhood, about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, where the shooting happened. The suspect is being held in Gwinnett County Jail with no bond, jail records show.The suspect and victim both attended Central Gwinnett High School, Parker said."The two had some sort of disagreement in the past. They know each other from school and had some sort of conflict recently," he said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. 