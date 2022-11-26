A 12-year-old was killed and five teenagers were injured in a shooting Saturday night after gunfire erupted near Atlanta's Atlantic Station retail district following a dispute involving juveniles, according to city officials.

Of those who were injured, one teenager sustained critical injuries while four others were "shot or injured in some way," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday. Three guns were recovered from the scene.

CNN's Colin Jeffery and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.