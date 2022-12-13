91% of colleges don't provide students with the accurate cost, federal agency says

Congress should force colleges to describe costs accurately, a federal agency says.

 Adobe Stock

An independent federal agency is calling on Congress to help prevent college students from taking on an unaffordable amount of student debt.

Congress should require colleges to give students an accurate price for the cost of attendance, the Government Accountability Office said in a recent report that found that most colleges fail to provide all the financial information students need.

