The climate crisis is among the key factors in a new assessment that shows more than 85% of California's rural and unincorporated land is now in "high" or "very high" severity zones for wildfire danger, the state's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) recently announced.

California's new proposed Fire Hazard Severity Zone map, which analyzes only the land that Cal Fire is responsible for and is mainly used for insurance purposes, is based on long-term data and created to last a decade or more. The previous version, which was done in 2007, was considered out of date.